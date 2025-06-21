Ben Stokes' bizarre gesture to Josh Tongue goes viral after Prasidh Krishna's wicket on day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

England captain Ben Stokes' bizarre gesture towards pace bowler Josh Tongue after he cleaned up Prasidh Krishna on day two of the opening Test against India at Headingley in Leeds went viral on social media. According to the commentator, the gesture made by the English captain signified rabbit pie, depicting how the right-arm speedster was taking the tailenders' wickets for fun.

Although Tongue struggled on day one, he was on song after taking Rishabh Pant's wicket for 134 on day two. The 27-year-old followed it by dismissing Ravindra Jadeja (11) and Jasprit Bumrah for a duck. The wicket of Krishna came in the 113th over of the innings when the right-hander went for a wild swing across the line and saw his stumps rearranged.

The commentator said:

"I've been told by Mark Wood that it's a gesture suggesting rabbit pie. Feasting on tailenders. But it works as India are bowled out for 471."

With four wickets each, Tongue and Stokes starred as the hosts sparked a remarkable comeback to bowl Team India out for 471 in 113 overs. The tourists began the day at 359/3 after Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) had scored centuries on day one. Gill departed for 147 on day two, bringing an end to a partnership of 209 runs with Rishabh Pant. The opening day entirely belonged to the visiting side after Stokes won the toss and sent them into bat.

Ben Stokes and co. lose a wicket after rain delays England's reply

Meanwhile, the Englishmen have already lost a wicket as Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah struck in the very first over of the innings, dismissing Zak Crawley for 4. The 31-year-old would've had a second wicket in his fourth over but Ravindra Jadeja dropped the catch at backward point.

India are targeting their first series win on English soil since 2007. Despite some question marks over their batting unit, the next generation batters responded with aplomb. However, with Bumrah set to play only three Tests in the series, the remaining bowlers will have to pull their weight in the remaining matches.

