Ben Stokes comes up with crooked finger celebration after notching up first century since 2023 in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jul 26, 2025 17:22 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Ben Stokes celebrates his ton. (Image Credits: Getty)

England captain Ben Stokes has created history by becoming the fifth captain in Test cricket history to claim a fifer and score a ton in the same Test. He is also the first from England to achieve the feat, doing so against Team India on Day 4 of the fourth Test in Manchester. It was the all-rounder's first Test ton since 2023 and he came up with a crooked celebration.

The left-hander was stuck on 99 for a few deliveries as visiting captain Shubman Gill had brought the fielders on. The moment of his ton occurred in the 146th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj, who bowled on the pads and the southpaw tickled it fine for a boundary. The skipper wore a relieved expression after bringing up his hundred and paid tribute to his late father with a crooked finger celebration.

Watch the moment here:

He became the fourth England player after Gus Atkinson, Ian Botham and Tony Greig to score a century and take a fifer in the same Test. He joined Denis Atkinson, Gary Sobers, Mushtaq Mohammed, and Imran Khan as the fifth captain to achieve the feat. In the process, the star all-rounder has also completed 7000 runs in the format.

Ben Stokes claimed a fifer in a Test after eight years

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)
Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

While the Durham all-rounder scored his first Test ton since 2023, he claimed his first fifer after September 2017. Stokes dismissed Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, and Shardul Thakur to take five wickets.

The hosts came to Day 4 holding a lead of 186 and the captain was unbeaten at 77. Although England lost Liam Dawson to Jasprit Bumrah early in the day, Stokes looked fresh after suffering a cramp on Day 3, forcing him to walk off briefly before returning in the closing minutes.

At the time of writing this, the England captain has been dismissed for 141 but their lead has crossed 300, putting them in a pole position. The home side's total was a mammoth 659/9.

