Ben Stokes falls flat on the ground while reverse-sweeping Ravindra Jadeja for a boundary on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 26, 2025 00:04 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Ben Stokes playing the reverse sweep on Day 3 of the fourth Test - Source: Getty

England captain Ben Stokes fell flat on the ground as he played a reverse sweep off Ravindra Jadeja to the fence on the third day of the fourth Test against India. The game is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

On the fourth ball of the 113th over, Stokes brought out the reverse sweep. However, he lost balance and fell to the floor as he misread the line of the ball. Nonetheless, he managed to middle it nicely as the ball raced to the boundary going front of square.

Once he hit it, Ben Stokes was flat on the ground and stayed there for a while, watching the ball go all the way to the fence. He had his eye on the ball as he stayed low.

Watch the video of the same below -

Stokes remained unbeaten on 77 off 134 as England ended the day on 544/7, leading by 186 runs. Earlier, the hosts had bowled India out for 358 in the first innings.

This is his first 50-plus score against India after 15 Test innings. The left-hander will be keen to get to three figures as he returns to bat on the fourth day.

A tough day out for Ben Stokes at Manchester

It was a tough day out with the bat for England captain Ben Stokes at Manchester in the fourth Test. He was involved in a terrific partnership with Joe Root, who slammed his 38th Test hundred.

While Stokes himself made a vital contribution with the bat, he faced some heat in the middle. Earlier in the day, he took a solid blow as he was hit on the box, which left him in pain for a while.

On the third delivery of the 91st over by Mohammed Siraj, also soon after the second new ball was taken, Stokes was struck down there by a back-of-length delivery that came back in. Further, he walked off the field after the 116th over due to cramps and was limping as he climbed the stairs to the dressing room.

However, Ben Stokes, who was on 66 when he walked off, returned to bat after the fall of the seventh wicket, adding 11 more runs to his score.

