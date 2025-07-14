"Had a feeling he'd do something special" - Ben Stokes revisits 2019 World Cup triumph after hosts' 22-run win in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test 

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jul 15, 2025 00:15 IST
England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
England captain Ben Stokes (right) celebrates a wicket in the Lord’s Test. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

England captain Ben Stokes revealed that he had a gut feeling about Jofra Archer doing something special on Day 5 of the Lord's Test against India on Monday, July 14. He admitted that thoughts on winning the ODI World Cup on this day six years ago also came to his mind.

England beat India by 22 runs in a thrilling Test match at Lord's. Set to chase 193, the visitors resumed on their overnight score of 58-4 and were bowled out for 170 despite Ravindra Jadeja's valiant 61*. Archer struck early for England, knocking over the dangerous Rishabh Pant for nine with a beauty. The hosts were always ahead in the contest after that despite India's lower-order fightback.

Speaking after the match, England captain Stokes commented that he had a feeling about Archer cracking open the game for the team. While reflecting on the close win, he said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"Yeah, part of the reason I went with Jof this morning, six years ago now to the day. He played a major role and I had a feeling he'd do something special and crack the game open. A bit of discussion, Brydon [Carse] had an amazing spell [last night], but I had a gut feeling that Jof's going to do something in his first game back."
Playing his first Test match in four years, Archer claimed 2-52 in the first innings and 3-55 in the second. Apart from Pant, he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck and took a brilliant return catch to send back Washington Sundar for a duck. Archer had also starred in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's. After registering economical figures of 1-42 in his 10 overs, he held his nerves in the Super Over.

Ben Stokes was named Player of the Match for his superb all-round effort

While Archer and Brydon Carse (2-30) played key roles with the ball for England in the second innings at Lord's, Stokes was the standout performer for the hosts. He was fittingly named the Player of the Match. The versatile cricketer kept aside his fitness concerns, sending down 20 overs in the first innings and 24 in the second, finishing with five crucial scalps. Reflecting on his efforts, he said (via Sky Sports):

"I have taken myself to some pretty dark places before. Today was… but look, bowling to win a Test match, if that doesn't get you excited, I don't know what does... With what today was, what was on the line. Yesterday [Saturday] was a bit different. You know, there was still more cricket to be played. And, you know, pulled myself off there.
"I mean, to be honest, I was absolutely cooked [on day three] as well. But again, today, you know, game was on the line. Nothing was stopping me," the England captain went on to add.

Apart from his bowling exploits, Stokes also contributed with the bat in both innings. He scored 44 in the first innings and 33 in the second, both contributions proving vital in the end result.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
