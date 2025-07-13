Ben Stokes knocks over nightwatchman Akash Deep to leave India reeling at stumps on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

England captain Ben Stokes dismissed nightwatchman Akash Deep to help his team end Day 4 on a high in the third Test against India at Lord’s on Sunday, July 13. With four deliveries left in the day, Stokes knocked over Akash to leave the tourists reeling at 58/4 at close of play on the penultimate day while chasing a modest target of 193.
The dismissal came in the 18th over of India’s second innings, the last ball before stumps. Stokes bowled a fuller-length ball that angled in, and Akash was caught in the crease. The right-hander played down the wrong line and the ball straightened to beat the outside edge and flatten the off-stump. Nonetheless, he survived 11 deliveries to ensure an extra frontline batter remained available for the fifth and final day.
Ben Stokes-led England provides early blows against India, but the third Test is evenly poised ahead of Day 5
Ben Stokes-led England ended Day 4 on a high, but the third Test remains evenly poised ahead of the fifth and final day. The tourists have quality batters like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and three all-rounders in the form of Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar.
At stumps on Day 4, India were 58/4, with Rahul batting on 33 off 47 balls. Brydon Carse has been the pick of the bowlers for England, returning with scalps of Karun Nair (14) and skipper Shubman Gill (6). Meanwhile, Jofra Archer sent back Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. India need 135 runs while England require six more wickets to go 2-1 ahead in the series.
Earlier in the day, England were bundled out for 192 in their second innings. Washington Sundar emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the visitors, finishing with impressive figures of 4/22. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also scalped two wickets apiece.
The five-match Test series between the two teams is currently level at 1-1. England won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley before India triumphed by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston to fight back in the series.
