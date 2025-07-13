Ben Stokes knocks over nightwatchman Akash Deep to leave India reeling at stumps on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

England captain Ben Stokes dismissed nightwatchman Akash Deep to help his team end Day 4 on a high in the third Test against India at Lord’s on Sunday, July 13. With four deliveries left in the day, Stokes knocked over Akash to leave the tourists reeling at 58/4 at close of play on the penultimate day while chasing a modest target of 193.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 18th over of India’s second innings, the last ball before stumps. Stokes bowled a fuller-length ball that angled in, and Akash was caught in the crease. The right-hander played down the wrong line and the ball straightened to beat the outside edge and flatten the off-stump. Nonetheless, he survived 11 deliveries to ensure an extra frontline batter remained available for the fifth and final day.

Watch the video below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ben Stokes-led England provides early blows against India, but the third Test is evenly poised ahead of Day 5

Ben Stokes-led England ended Day 4 on a high, but the third Test remains evenly poised ahead of the fifth and final day. The tourists have quality batters like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and three all-rounders in the form of Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar.

Ad

At stumps on Day 4, India were 58/4, with Rahul batting on 33 off 47 balls. Brydon Carse has been the pick of the bowlers for England, returning with scalps of Karun Nair (14) and skipper Shubman Gill (6). Meanwhile, Jofra Archer sent back Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. India need 135 runs while England require six more wickets to go 2-1 ahead in the series.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier in the day, England were bundled out for 192 in their second innings. Washington Sundar emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the visitors, finishing with impressive figures of 4/22. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also scalped two wickets apiece.

The five-match Test series between the two teams is currently level at 1-1. England won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley before India triumphed by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston to fight back in the series.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live scores and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news