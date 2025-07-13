Ben Stokes lays flat on the ground after blow to his groin on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

England captain Ben Stokes laid flat on the pitch after copping a blow to his groin on day four of the ongoing third Test against Team India at the Lord's Cricket Ground. A video of the same was uploaded on England Cricket's official X page as the seam-bowling all-rounder grimaced in pain before falling to the ground.

The moment came in the 29th over of the innings when Shubman Gill introduced Mohammed Siraj for a spell after the lunch break. With Stokes trying to go for a pull shot against a short-of-a-length delivery, he missed the ball completely and instead got hit on the groin. The star all-rounder laid flat on the pitch as the Indian players watched on.

Siraj has been the best among Team India's bowlers on day four, nipping out Ben Duckett (12) and Ollie Pope (4) in the first session.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root watchful after England lose four wickets in the opening session

Ben Stokes and Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)

With the home side losing four wickets inside the first session, the experienced duo of the captain and former captain have been quite watchful. The Englishmen walked to lunch at 98/4 after beginning day four at 2/0. Aside from Mohammed Siraj, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep also found themselves among the wickets.

Reddy dismissed Zak Crawley for 22, while Akash Deep flattened the dangerous Harry Brook's middle stump for 23, a few overs before lunch. The partnership between Root and Stokes will be extremely crucial if England are to make a match out of this.

While Root top-scored for the hosts with 104 in the first innings, the skipper found a semblance of form too with a knock of 44. The duo added 88, building the block for a first-innings total of 387.

Team India also managed the same score of 387, headlined by KL Rahul's 100. At the time of writing, England's were 141/4, with Stokes and Root stitching another 50 partnership.

