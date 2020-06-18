Ben Stokes would lead by example like Virat Kohli, states Joe Root

Joe Root said that Ben Stokes has all the credentials to be a fabulous captain and would lead the team by example.

Root also spoke about the new ICC playing regulations introduced since the COVID-19 outbreak.

England's Test skipper Joe Root said that vice-captain Ben Stokes would lead the England team by wearing his heart on his sleeve in the same way as Indian skipper Virat Kohli does.

Joe Root may not be a part of England's playing eleven in one or more Tests against the West Indies as he and his wife Carrie are expecting their second child in July. West Indies are touring England for a three-match Test series and T20I series, with the longest format beginning first from July 8.

"You know Virat (Kohli) goes out there and performs and expects everyone to go and do the same within the same team and I imagine that's how Ben will go about his business," Joe Root said in a chat show Pit Stop on Sony Ten.

Ben Stokes has bailed England out of many tough situations both with bat and ball and thus skipper Joe Root believes that he has all the qualities to become a good Test captain. Joe Root is convinced that Ben Stokes would inspire other teammates to perform to his level and the entire team as a whole will punch above their weight.

Ball would swing consistently even with the rule changes: Joe Root

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICC has laid down new rules and regulations in order to provide a bio-secure environment for playing cricket. One of the much-debated rule changes has been the ban on the usage of saliva to shine the ball.

While many feel that this would further hamper the bowlers, Joe Root felt that due to the overcast conditions in England and the nature of the Dukes ball, the saliva ban will not change many things as the ball would still swing consistently.

"Damage to the Duke ball doesn't really take effect till about 50 overs or 40 overs if that's the case. So it should swing consistently anyway. So I can't see it playing as much of having as much of an impact, especially at the start of the summer. I think, as the summer goes on and if we get some good weather the squares become a little bit more abrasive, then the reverse swing might be a natural part anyway," Joe Root asserted.