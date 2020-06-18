×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Ben Stokes would lead by example like Virat Kohli, states Joe Root

  • Joe Root said that Ben Stokes has all the credentials to be a fabulous captain and would lead the team by example.
  • Root also spoke about the new ICC playing regulations introduced since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 18 Jun 2020, 12:19 IST
Joe Root said that Ben Stokes would make a fantastic captain and will lead by example in his absence.
Joe Root said that Ben Stokes would make a fantastic captain and will lead by example in his absence.

England's Test skipper Joe Root said that vice-captain Ben Stokes would lead the England team by wearing his heart on his sleeve in the same way as Indian skipper Virat Kohli does.

Joe Root may not be a part of England's playing eleven in one or more Tests against the West Indies as he and his wife Carrie are expecting their second child in July. West Indies are touring England for a three-match Test series and T20I series, with the longest format beginning first from July 8.

"You know Virat (Kohli) goes out there and performs and expects everyone to go and do the same within the same team and I imagine that's how Ben will go about his business," Joe Root said in a chat show Pit Stop on Sony Ten.

Ben Stokes has bailed England out of many tough situations both with bat and ball and thus skipper Joe Root believes that he has all the qualities to become a good Test captain. Joe Root is convinced that Ben Stokes would inspire other teammates to perform to his level and the entire team as a whole will punch above their weight.

Ball would swing consistently even with the rule changes: Joe Root

Joe Root
Joe Root

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICC has laid down new rules and regulations in order to provide a bio-secure environment for playing cricket. One of the much-debated rule changes has been the ban on the usage of saliva to shine the ball.

While many feel that this would further hamper the bowlers, Joe Root felt that due to the overcast conditions in England and the nature of the Dukes ball, the saliva ban will not change many things as the ball would still swing consistently.

"Damage to the Duke ball doesn't really take effect till about 50 overs or 40 overs if that's the case. So it should swing consistently anyway. So I can't see it playing as much of having as much of an impact, especially at the start of the summer. I think, as the summer goes on and if we get some good weather the squares become a little bit more abrasive, then the reverse swing might be a natural part anyway," Joe Root asserted.
Published 18 Jun 2020, 12:19 IST
West Indies Cricket England Cricket Team Ben Stokes Joe Root Cricket News Today England vs West Indies 2020 Teams & Squads England vs West Indies Head to Head
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 16 | Today, 01:30 PM
Stockholm CC
Alby Zalmi CC
STO VS ALZ preview
Match 15 | Yesterday
KCC 103/6 (10 ov)
STO 76/2 (10 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 27 runs.
KCC VS STO live score
Match 17 | Today, 03:30 PM
Alby Zalmi CC
Indiska CC
ALZ VS INC preview
Match 10 | Yesterday
HCC 155/10 (19.4 ov)
GHG 158/4 (19 ov)
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana won by 6 wickets
HCC VS GHG live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
PF 95/7 (10 ov)
INC 94/6 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 1 runs.
PF VS INC live score
Match 14 | Yesterday
SMI 47/7 (10 ov)
KCC 48/2 (5.4 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 8 wickets
SMI VS KCC live score
Match 12 | Yesterday
PF 103/5 (10 ov)
SIG 77/4 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 26 runs.
PF VS SIG live score
Match 13 | Yesterday
SMI 77/6 (10 ov)
SIG 81/7 (9.2 ov)
Sigtuna CC won by 3 wickets
SMI VS SIG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Finnish Premier League 2020
European Cricket League 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी