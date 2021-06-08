Ben Stokes set to return to action in T20 Blast 2021

Ben Stokes is set to return to action in the T20 Blast 2021, following his lengthy injury layoff. The all-rounder, who suffered a finger fracture during IPL 2021, will make his comeback for Durham.

It will be Stokes' first appearance in the T20 Blast in almost three years, having last played in the competition in 2018.

Ben Stokes was initially expected to be out injured until early July, but the all-rounder has made a swift recovery and has already started training. While the ECB is yet to confirm Stokes' availability, the 30-year-old is expected to make a comeback between June 15-20, with Durham set to play four matches during the said period.

While writing in his column for the Mirror last week, Ben Stokes claimed that he is at an exciting time in his recovery:

"I'm able to bowl, I'm able to get in the gym and I'm able to hit some balls again,I'm at an exciting point of my recovery where full-on training is not that far away and then I can start thinking about playing in a match again."

Ben Stokes might feature against Sri Lanka in limited-overs series

England are soon expected to name their squad for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, and it remains to be seen whether Ben Stokes will be a part of the team. Earlier it was expected that key limited-overs players would miss out on the Sri Lanka series, given the involvement of various English players in IPL 2021.

However, with the IPL being suspended, the likes of Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali could feature against the Lankans. English players who featured in IPL 2021 were already given some extra time off by the ECB. They are not part of the ongoing Test series with New Zealand.

The England-Sri Lanka series, comprising of three ODIs and three T20Is, is due to start on June 23.

