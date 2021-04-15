Ben Stokes named 'Wisden's leading cricketer' for the 2nd time in a row

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been named 'Wisden's leading cricketer' for a second straight year following his heroics in 2020. Stokes was honoured with the recognition in the Wisden Cricketers' Almanac published on April 15.

In 2020, Ben Stokes represented England in 7 Test matches where he scored 641 runs at an excellent average of 58.27 and picked up 19 wickets with the ball. In 6 T20Is, he mustered 126 runs and picked up six wickets.

"Ben Stokes becomes the first England player to be named Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World more than once, retaining the title he claimed in 2020," said Wisden's editor, Lawrence Booth. "He did it all against a backdrop of personal tragedy: his father, Ged, died in December at the age of 65."

Ben Stokes was named the world's leading cricketer last year after he guided England to their maiden 50-over World Cup win. He also played a historic knock against Australia in the Ashes Test at Headingley in 2019.

Back then, the all-rounder became the first English player since Andrew Flintoff in 2005 to receive the prestigious title. Ben Stokes also ended Virat Kohli's domination as the Indian skipper had won the award for the last three years straight.

Wisden also named Australia's Beth Mooney as the Leading Woman Cricketer in the World for 2020. Meanwhile, West Indies' limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard was awarded the title of Leading T20 Cricketer in the World.

Beth Mooney helped Australia win the T20 World Cup last year and was also the leading run-scorer in the WBBL.

Kieron Pollard, meanwhile, averaged 53.58 in T20 cricket last year. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 199.07 and smashed 59 sixes.

Ben Stokes ruled out of IPL 2021 with a broken finger

Ben Stokes was earlier ruled out of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the 29-year-old fractured his finger as he took the catch of Chris Gayle.

However, the all-rounder is set to stay with the team for the rest of the tournament and provide his valuable inputs. With Jofra Archer already ruled out for at least part of the tournament, this injury comes as a massive setback for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

