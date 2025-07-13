Ben Stokes reacts hilariously as cameras catch him yawning early on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

England captain Ben Stokes hilariously became conscious immediately after cameras panned to him on day four of the ongoing third Test against India. The cameras caught the all-rounder yawning as he was sitting at the Lord's Cricket Ground's balcony. A video of the same was shared by Sky Sports as Stokes' expression instantly changed, drawing laughs from the commentators.

The moment occurred within the first hour of play on day four, with Stokes sitting in the balcony with his training gear and seemingly tired after putting in the hard yards with the ball the previous day. The 34-year-old had sent down 20 overs, giving away 63 runs, and picking up the wickets of Karun Nair and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Additionally, his bullet-like throw also caught Rishabh Pant short at the non-striker's end, sending the keeper-batter packing for 74.

Watch the below video as Ravi Shastri says on air:

"Morning Ben."

Expand Tweet

The Durham all-rounder managed to find some form with the bat in the first innings of the Test, scoring a patient 44 to propel England to a total of 387. He shared a crucial 88-run stand with ex-skipper Joe Root.

Ben Stokes and Co. dealt early blow by Team India on day four

Ben Duckett perished early on day four. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, India have struck early on day four, with Mohammed Siraj dismissing Ben Duckett for 12, giving his side the first breakthrough. On a day four wicket, the new ball has reacted differently off the pitch, with a handful of them producing extra bounce, especially from Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah's role will once again be crucial as the pace spearhead picked up five wickets in the first innings, thereby registering himself on the prestigious Lord's honors' board. Meanwhile, Joe Root's experience will be vital for the Englishmen, especially as the Yorkshire batter scored a patient ton in the first innings.

At the time of writing this, England were 36/1 in 10 overs.

