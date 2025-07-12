Ben Stokes removes Nitish Kumar Reddy for 30 with an excellent delivery to break 72-run stand on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

England captain Ben Stokes dismissed India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy for 30 on Day 3 of the third England versus India Test match at Lord's on Saturday, July 12. The batter fell to a rising delivery that hit him high on the splice of the bat and Jamie Smith made no mistake behind the stumps.
It was a wicket that England badly needed after Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja had put on 72 runs for the sixth wicket to help India edge closer to the hosts' score of 387.
Watch the video of the dismissal here:
Reddy's dismissal meant that it was upto Ravindra Jadeja to rally the rest of the lower-order batters around him to try and cross England's first-innings score. The southpaw, who walked out to bat at number six, showed good application to help India rebuild after Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul had fallen in quick succession, either side of lunch.
KL Rahul makes second hundred at Lord's but India still adrift of England's first-innings score
The highlight of Day 3 for India was KL Rahul reaching his 10th Test hundred in the post-lunch session. It was also the batter's second hundred at Lord's, after he had made 129 in the 2021 Test against England.
The 33-year-old fell soon after reaching the landmark, caught by Harry Brook off Shoaib Bashir. After his dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy stitched together a stand of 72 runs to help India remain in sight of going past England's first-innings score of 387.
The hosts were dealt a blow when Bashir hurt his finger after Jadeja drilled a ball straight towards him in the 78th over of the innings. At the time of writing, India were 338/6 with Jadeja and Washington Sundar at the crease. They trailed England by 49 runs.
