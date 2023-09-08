"Ben Stokes has returned and Quinton de Kock is saying tata bye-bye" - Aakash Chopra on wicketkeeper planning to retire from ODIs after the World Cup

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Quinton de Kock is another addition to the growing trend of players who have or will bid goodbye to ODI cricket.

De Kock recently announced that he will call it quits from the 50-over format after the upcoming 2023 World Cup to be played in India. The South African wicketkeeper-batter retired from Test cricket a couple of years ago, reasoning that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that De Kock and Ben Stokes have taken contrasting paths, although he did not acknowledge that the England all-rounder might have made a short-term comeback. He stated:

"Quinton de Kock has said that this ODI World Cup is his last and that he won't play in this format after that. Ben Stokes has returned and Quinton de Kock is saying tata bye-bye, although Ben Stokes has also probably come only for the World Cup."

The former Indian batter added that the opener's decision implies that he won't be plying his trade in the ODI series against the Men in Blue later this year. He observed:

"Quinton de Kock has said that he will complete his BBL (Big Bash League) obligation and is not going to play ODI cricket. It means when India goes to South Africa, you won't see Quinton de Kock playing."

De Kock has amassed 5977 runs at an excellent average of 44.60 in 141 ODIs. He was part of South Africa's XI for the first ODI against Australia on Thursday, September 7, scoring a 31-ball 11 in their three-wicket loss.

"A lot of people might bid goodbye to ODI cricket" - Aakash Chopra

The ODI format has seen dwindling interest in recent times. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra expects a plethora of cricketers to retire from ODI cricket. He reasoned:

"A lot of people might bid goodbye to ODI cricket because already a proposal has been tabled to bid goodbye to ODI cricket, that you will only play World Cup to World Cup, which means if the next World Cup is in 2027, the teams should start playing bilateral ODIs in 2026, and you don't play ODI cricket other than that."

The reputed commentator added that players won't be keen to play the 50-format if they are unlikely to feature in the 2027 World Cup. He said:

"If that actually happens that everyone is playing T20 cricket and no one plays ODI cricket, then whether you officially say bye-bye or it becomes an unofficial bye-bye in any case, and if you don't see yourself playing the 2027 World Cup, it's as good as over. The fact is that players bidding goodbye to ODI cricket is not new and it's not the last one either."

Chopra concluded by pointing out that cricketers who express their disinterest in the format can become freelancers and spend their time better elsewhere. While acknowledging that a lot of people still love ODI cricket, he added that he isn't one of them because of the slightly boring middle overs.

