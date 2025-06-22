Ben Stokes throws his bat as Mohammed Siraj roars in delight after dismissing him caught behind for 20 in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

England captain Ben Stokes was livid with himself after India pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed him caught behind on Day 3 of the opening Test in Leeds on Sunday, June 22. The left-handed batter was caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, perishing for 20 runs off 52 deliveries as the hosts lost half their side for 276.

The dismissal came in the 65th over of England’s first innings. Siraj bowled a length ball from around the wicket that nipped away, and Stokes wanted to play it a lot squarer. The southpaw tried to guide it towards the point region but found a thick edge that carried to the keeper. With his first dismissal, Siraj broke the 51-run partnership between Stokes and Harry Brook for the fifth wicket. The speedster roared in delight before celebrating with his teammates.

Watch the video below:

Shubman Gill's India fight back against Ben Stokes-led England with quick wickets on Day 3

A clinical bowling display helped India bounce back against England on Day 3 of the opening Test. Prasidh Krishna provided the first breakthrough of the day by dismissing centurion Ollie Pope for 106 (137). Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj got rid of the English skipper Ben Stokes.

At the time of writing, England were 282/5 after 67 overs, with Harry Brook and Jamie Smith at the crease. Jasprit Bumrah has been the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, bagging three wickets so far. The World No. 1 ranked Test pacer removed Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root on Day 2 of the contest.

Batting first, India put up 471 in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 101 runs off 159 balls with the help of one six and 16 boundaries. He stitched a 91-run partnership with KL Rahul (42 off 78) for the opening stand.

Meanwhile, newly appointed captain Shubman Gill and his deputy Rishabh Pant shared a 209-run stand for the fourth wicket. Gill top-scored with 147 off 227 deliveries, comprising one six and 19 boundaries. Pant also looked brilliant for his 134 off 178, including six maximums and 12 boundaries.

England captain Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue starred with the ball, finishing with four wickets apiece.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

