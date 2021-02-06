Ben Stokes, Twitterati react to Rohit Sharma dropping an absolute sitter

Rohit Sharma dropped a regulation catch of England all-rounder, Dominic Bess, off the bowling of Washington Sundar late on Day 2. It was astonishing from someone who generally has a safe pair of hands. The drop from the 33-year-old at short mid-wicket sums up the kind of Test match that the hosts have had over the past two days.

Twitterati troll Rohit Sharma for dropping a simple catch

The 21-year-old Sundar could only smile and just couldn't believe his luck when he saw Rohit Sharma drop an absolute dolly. Even Ben Stokes reacted in disbelief seeing the dropped catch from his dressing room.

The fans on Twitter didn't hesitate to troll the Indian opener for such an embarrassing moment. Here is what they had to say:

Rohit sharma dropped a lollypop catch* pic.twitter.com/NRyF0YsTJH — Sir CA Chahal❁ KirKait Expert (Doctor) (@Sirchahal) February 6, 2021

Rohit Sharma in some mood today 🔥



- Imitated Harbhajan Singh while bowling



- Imitated Virat Kohli while catching



Hope he imitates Sehwag tomorrow while batting #INDvsENG — Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) February 6, 2021

"Rohit dropped the catch because it was of a tailender, he takes catches of Bradman only, similarly opponents dropped catches of Rohit in WC 19"-



Rohit Sharma Fan Club. — Not Anshuman (@AnshumaNot) February 6, 2021

Rohit Sharma is always with the winning side. This time he is playing for England.#INDvsENG — Tracer Bullet (@bulletRaja_) February 6, 2021

Rohit Sharma Fans, When Kohli drops any tough catch: Poor fielder, Can't take easy catches.



Rohit Sharma fans, When Rohit drops easy laddu catches, He wasn't in good position & it was talender' wicket. So it doesn't matter. Blahh Blaah.



Just saying.🤭 — INDIAN CRICKET TEAM (VIRATIAN) (@INDIANCRIKET_18) February 6, 2021

Rohit Sharma slyly making 100% sure there is no way he has to walk out and bat for a few overs end of day 2. — DR.RAXITH sringeri (@raxu25) February 6, 2021

He dropped because They don't want to bat today — Kalpesh Vilas Gangurde (@KalpeshVilasGa1) February 6, 2021

Rohit Sharma had a pretty eventful day. He bowled a couple of overs and imitated veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's bowling action for one of his deliveries. But except that and some antics from Rishabh Pant behind the stumps, the hosts had another long day in the field.

Team India would have hoped to restrict England to as low a total as possible when they took the field on Day 2. But Ben Stokes' brilliant 82, coupled with Joe Root's marathon knock of 218, seemed to have taken away the game from the home team.

England have scored a mammoth 555-8 at the end of Day 2 and are still showing no signs of scoring quickly to declare the innings. The visitors seem to have come with a plan to keep the Indian team in the field and wear down their bowlers.

The hosts will need to bat well in their first innings if they want to avoid a defeat in the Chennai Test.