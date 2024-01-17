Bengaluru weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I?

With the three-match series done and dusted, India might look to test their bench strength in the final T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Shivam Dube starred for India with the bat to help the team take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series. In the second T20I, he smashed an unbeaten 63 off 32 balls, while Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with a 34-ball 68 runs as the Men in Blue chased down 173 in just 15.4 overs.

However, the hosts would be concerned about Rohit Sharma's form who is yet to open his account in the series so far (scored two ducks in two games). Virat Kohli will also look to get into the groove after failing to convert his start in the last game (29 off 16). The management might also try out a few fringe players to test their bench strength before the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will look to win one game and avoid a whitewash in the series. They have felt the absence of ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is out with an injury. Spinners Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Noor Ahmad have failed to make a mark.

While there is nothing much to play for, fans will still be buzzing about seeing their favorite stars in action. Much to the delight of supporters, the Bengaluru weather looks clean and there are no chances of rain according to the forecast.

As per Accuweather.com, the temperature will hover between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a few degrees less than the original temperature with the wind blowing at 20 km/hr approximately.

"You want to challenge yourself" - Aakash Chopra wants India to bat first in 3rd T20I

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has urged India to bat first in the third T20I against Afghanistan. Incidentally, the Men in Blue have chased in the first two games and Chopra wants the team to challenge themselves by defending a total.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"India should do one thing, which they should probably have done consistently. They should bat first if they win the toss in Bengaluru. You want to win the series, there is no doubt about that, but you want to challenge yourself as well. If you keep winning tosses and chase repeatedly, the job becomes easy."

Do you think India should make any changes to their playing XI for the 3rd T20I? Let us know in the comments.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App