"Best all-rounder in the world at the moment" - Fans react as Ravindra Jadeja smashes unbeaten 81 on Day 2 of IND vs ENG 1st Test

Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat for India against England in the opening Test of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, January 26.

The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 81 runs off 155 balls, including two sixes and seven boundaries. He also shared 50+ partnerships with Srikar Bharat and Axar Patel to put India in a commanding position over the visitors.

For the unversed, Jadeja enjoys a brilliant record in home Tests, with 1,592 runs in 54 innings at an average of 39.80, including two centuries and 11 fifties. The left-handed batter has amassed 799 runs in 27 innings against England, including one century and five fifties, barring the ongoing game.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Ravindra Jadeja for his half-century against England. One user wrote:

"Fifty for Ravindra Jadeja. Best all-rounder for a reason."

Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal slam 80s as India take 175-run lead against England on Day 2

Clinical batting performances from Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India extend their lead to 175 runs against England on Day 2.

Apart from Jadeja, Rahul smashed 86 runs off 123 balls, including two sixes and eight boundaries. Meanwhile, Jaiswal scored 80 off 74 deliveries, hitting three maximums and 10 boundaries. KS Bharat and Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with scores of 41 (81) and 35 (63), respectively.

At stumps on Day 2, Team India were 421/7 with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel (35 off 62) at the crease. Tom Hartley and Joe Root picked up two wickets apiece for the visitors while Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed took one each.

Batting first, England managed 246 in 64.3 overs. Ben Stokes led from the front, scoring 70 off 88 deliveries, with the help of three maximums and six boundaries. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets apiece for the hosts while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah settled for two each.

Follow the India vs England 1st Test live scores and updates here.

