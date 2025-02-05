“Best of the best” - Star Indian all-rounder reacts as Rashid Khan breaks major T20 record

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya left a comment praising Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan on his latest social media post on Wednesday, February 5. This came after Rashid made history on Tuesday, February 4, by surpassing former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo to become the bowler with the most wickets in T20 cricket.

The 26-year-old spinner achieved this remarkable feat while playing for the MI Cape Town in Qualifier 1 of the SA20 against the Paarl Royals. Rashid claimed the wicket of Dunith Wellalage, bringing his total tally to 632 T20 wickets, surpassing Dwayne Bravo’s record of 631. Overall, he took two wickets in the match, increasing his tally to 633 wickets in 461 games, including four five-wicket hauls.

The MI Cape Town also delivered a stellar performance, defeating the Royals by 39 runs and securing their spot in the SA20 2025 final, scheduled for February 8 in Johannesburg.

On Wednesday, Rashid Khan took to Instagram to share a post, expressing his gratitude for the support from his fans. He captioned the post:

“Only up from here! This wouldn’t have been possible without your support. Thank you everyone who believes in me.”

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was quick to praise the Afghan spinner, reacting with a comment:

“Best of the best.”

Hardik Pandya reacts as Rashid Khan breaks major T20 record (Image via [email protected])

Hardik and Rashid shared the dressing room as teammates for the Gujarat Titans in the 2022 and 2023 IPL seasons.

Hardik Pandya to return to action in ODI series against England

Hardik Pandya is set to make his return to 50-over cricket for the first time since October 2023. During India’s fourth league match against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup, Hardik suffered an ankle injury and was ruled out of the competition.

Since then, he has not played any ODI matches and is now ready to make his comeback in the upcoming series against England, starting Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur.

The 31-year-old has played 86 ODIs, scoring 1,769 runs, including 11 fifties, and has also taken 84 wickets.

