"Best news of the year!"- Twitterati praises the BCCI's decision to implement pay equity for men's and women's cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a historic decision on Thursday (October 27) as they announced pay equity for both men's and women's cricketers going forward. Both male and female cricketers representing the Indian national team will receive the same match fee for Test, ODI, and T20I matches.

Players will now receive INR 15 lakhs for playing in Tests, INR 6 lakhs in ODIs, and INR 3 lakhs in T20I format as a match fee. BCCI secretary Jay Shah disclosed the good news to the cricketing world by sharing a post on his official Twitter handle. He tweeted:

"I’m pleased to announce the first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both men and women cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in cricket."

Jay Shah @JayShah

"I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in 🇮🇳 Cricket."

The BCCI's decision received a unanimously positive reception from the cricketing fraternity as they embraced the change with open arms. Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar led the way as he applauded the move and opined that it eradicated discrimination from the sport in the country.

Iconic women cricketers like Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur also expressed their gratitude. Here are some of the reactions:

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt

"Very happy with the decision taken by @BCCI and brilliant to see India paving the way forward. @JayShah Cricket has been an equalizer in many ways. This is a welcome step towards gender equality in the game and erasing discrimination from the sport."

Smriti Mandhana @mandhana_smriti

"What amazing news for Women's cricket in India 👏👏"

Jhulan Goswami @JhulanG10

"Great initiative from @BCCI and @JayShah sir for the upliftment of women's cricket. This will motivate young girls in taking cricket as a career. It's also an imp. step in creating gender equality in the society & hopefully other sports will follow BCCI's footsteps."

Jemimah Rodrigues @JemiRodrigues

"How good is this for Women's Cricket in India 🙌🏼"

Mithali Raj @M_Raj03

"This is a historic decision for women's cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today."

Harmanpreet Kaur @ImHarmanpreet

"Truly a red letter day for Women's Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah"

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh

"Happy to know that @BCCI has taken the decision of pay equity policy for sportspersons in cricket. BCCI has set a standard for other sports bodies. It will encourage greater participation of women in the game. A historic milestone indeed!"

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina

"Very happy to hear about the decision of implementation of pay equity policy for the Indian women cricketers, so proud of @BCCI and @JayShah for taking this big and imperative step in the history of cricket."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha

"Excellent move by @BCCI to introduce pay parity. Along with the start of the #WIPL this is a fantastic opportunity for our cricketers"

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan

"India's women cricketers will now be paid the same match fees as their men's cricketers. Brilliant, equality must exist."

Reema Malhotra @ReemaMalhotra8

"This is huge. Not only will the bring equity in India but also set an example for multiple. Great news and a greater motivation for @BCCIWomen"

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A commendable move by the BCCI - the per match fees of both men and women cricketers is now equal.



Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra

"A commendable move by the BCCI - the per match fees of both men and women cricketers is now equal. - The new era in the BCCI kicks off with a historic move!"

Cheteshwar Pujara @cheteshwar1

"A great step from the @BCCI towards uplifting women's cricket in India and setting an example for the world to follow 🙌🏻"

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa

"A praise-worthy change by @BCCI! The gender gap needs to be closed, and this will prove to be a huge step in the cricket world. Here's to our @BCCIWomen cricketers, cheers!"

Shows the progressive mindset of the officials and this will encourage many more to take up the sport!



Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12

"Fantastic decision by @BCCI to have equal pay for all centrally contracted men & women #TeamIndia cricketers 👏🏻 Shows the progressive mindset of the officials and this will encourage many more to take up the sport!"

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif

"After pension hike to retired players now pay parity for men and women cricketers, @BCCI sets the example for the world to follow."

Women's CricZone @WomensCricZone

"𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰! India becomes the second country after New Zealand to pay equal match fees 🙌"

Anurag Thakur @ianuragthakur

"The pay equity policy announced by @BCCI is a landmark step in the right direction with an emphasis on gender equality. It ushers in a new era for 🇮🇳 @BCCIWomen's cricket and will encourage budding talent towards the game!"

Well done @JayShah twitter.com/imfemalecricke… Female Cricket @imfemalecricket



Indian Women's cricket team will now be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts, confirms BCCI.



Test (INR 15 lakhs)

ODI (INR 6 lakhs)

T20I (INR 3 lakhs).



Vishal Yadav @vishalyadavgcc

"27 October 2022 will always be a special day in the history of Indian women's cricket. Well done @BCCI @JayShah"

Arjun* @mxtaverse The BCCI has announced equal match fees pay for both men's and women's cricketers of India.



Arjun* @mxtaverse

"The BCCI has announced equal match fees pay for both men's and women's cricketers of India. To be honest, I'd never thought this would actually happen for real."

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 twitter.com/bcci/status/15… BCCI @BCCI NEWS : 15th BCCI Apex Council meeting: BCCI implements pay equity policy for Women Cricketers.



More Details

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281

"Kudos to @BCCI and @JayShah Pay equity for all contracted Men and Women cricketers is a praise worthy decision and a significant step forward. I am sure our @BCCIWomen cricketers will be encouraged by this move👍"

Women to be paid:

Test- Rs 15 lakhs

ODI- Rs 6 lakhs

Nabila Jamal @nabilajamal_

"BCCI announces equal match fee for men & women cricketers in India! 👏👏👏
Women to be paid:
Test- Rs 15 lakhs
ODI- Rs 6 lakhs
T20I- Rs 3 lakhs"

Capt.Amarinder Singh @capt_amarinder

"Great initiative by @BCCI to bring parity in fees between Men and Women cricketers. This long overdue move will prove to be a huge morale booster for our girls who have been doing wonders on the field. Kudos!"

Noorena Shams @noorenashams

"And this is how you bring the change. Kudos to the powerful @BCCIWomen for standing and fighting for themselves. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻"

Nidhi Singal @nidhisingal

"It should've been the same 2 begin with. Generating revenue, interests, getting promoters & sponsors isn't their job. Their job is to represent & win, and they'd been doing that more than anyone. It's heartening to see that others have finally started to take their job seriously."

Rajdeep Sardesai @sardesairajdeep

"Politically correct thing to do even though there is no comparison in commercial value of mens and womens cricket. Next step @BCCI @JayShah should be to take domestic cricket to next level and ensure ALL state assoc pay players on time! And upgrade umpires and ground staff!🙏"

"I believe this is a significant step forward for women’s cricket and the game overall in India" - BCCI president Roger Binny

Newly appointed BCCI president Roger Binny acknowledged that pay equity has the potential to bring about a revolution in the game in India. He also felt that the decision would help women's cricket flourish from its roots.

In a statement released by the board, Roger Binny said:

“In our Apex Council meeting today, we have made a marquee decision on pay equity for our women cricketers. Our women players will be paid the same match fees as men in international cricket. This decision sets the platform to grow and develop cricket. I believe this is a significant step forward for women’s cricket and the game overall.”

What's your take on the decision? Sound off in the comments section.

