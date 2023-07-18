Beth Mooney becomes World No.1 batter, Natalie Sciver regains top spot among all-rounders in latest Women’s ICC ODI rankings

Australia’s Beth Mooney has toppled Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu to become the new World No.1 ICC Women’s ODI batter. The opener returned with scores of unbeaten 81 and 33 in the first two matches of the ongoing three-match Ashes series.

Meanwhile, England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt, who smashed an unbeaten 111 off 99 balls in the second ODI, climbed up two spots with a career-best rating of 763. She was equally handy with the ball, picking up two wickets as the hosts won the first ODI by two wickets in Bristol.

With her all-round performance, Sciver has regained World No.1 spot in the Women’s ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders as West Indies captain Hayley Mathews dropped to No.2.

Beth Mooney regains her place at the top of the ODI batters' rankings while Nat Sciver-Brunt is crowned the new No.1 all-rounder

Australian all-rounder Ash Gardner also continued to shine with both bat and ball. With three wickets and 54 runs in the first two ODIs, she moved up two places to No.5 in all-rounders rankings and four spots to No.8 among bowlers’ rankings.

England captain Heather Knight, who scored an unbeaten 75 in the first ODI to guide her team to the finishing line, jumped four places to No.14 in the batters’ rankings.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh players have also been rewarded following their memorable win against India in the first ODI. Captain Nigar Sultana, who top-scored with 39 runs in the match, has risen four spots to No. 31 in the ODI rankings for batters.

Among the bowlers, Marufa Akter, who returned with figures of 4/29, jumped into the top 100. Sultana Khatun, who finished with figures of 1/20, also made it into the top 100.

Chamari Athapaththu climbs to ninth spot in Women’s ICC T20I ranking

Chamari Athapaththu climbed to the ninth spot in the latest Women’s ICC T20I rankings for batters. She scored a quickfire 80 runs off just 47 balls in the third T20I against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, her opening partner Harshitha Madavi, who scored 49 off 40 deliveries against the White Ferns, also jumped five spots to No. 22.

ICC @ICC



Chamari Athapaththu led the way in the chase with a blazing knock as Sri Lanka dominate New Zealand in the final T20I

Among the bowlers, Inoka Ranaweera, who finished with figures of 3/20, also broke into the top 10 list. She climbed six spots to seventh place in the latest Women’s ICC T20I rankings.