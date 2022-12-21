“Better save him as a batsman” – Salman Butt on Babar Azam’s captaincy

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt wants Pakistan Cricket to save Babar Azam as a batter instead of putting the burden of captaincy on him.

The statement came after Pakistan lost the Test series against England and Australia at home this year. The defeat to England is the country's worst-ever Test series defeat, which has led to questions being asked about Babar's ability to lead the team.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt stated that some players "are born" to be captains and leaders, and opined that Babar is not one of them.

“Captains and leaders are born; you have to identify them. There is a difference between identifying and creating people. When we say he is learning, there is no welding work going on. It’s there or not at all. Since you have witnessed it, you better save him as a batsman,” Salman Butt said.

Babar has led Pakistan in 16 Tests to date, with eight wins, six losses and two draws.

Pakistan are currently seventh in the World Test Championship table with four wins from 12 games, including four defeats and two ties. They are ruled out of making the top two spots in the table and hence will not compete in the WTC final next year.

As a batter, Babar has scored 1009 runs in eight Tests this year at an average of 67.27, which includes three tons and seven half-centuries. The right-hander, who amassed 348 runs in three Tests against England, will look to continue his purple patch when the two-Test series against New Zealand beings on December 26.

“Do you know any third keeper in Pakistan?” – Salman Butt

Salman Butt, meanwhile, feels that there is a dearth of wicketkeepers in Pakistan. He believes that former Pakistan skipper Sarafraz Ahmed will play in the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand after Mohammad Rizwan’s failures.

On this, he said:

“Do you know any third keeper in Pakistan? First, Sarfaraz used to play, and now Rizwan is playing. If there is an immediate replacement, Sarfaraz will come. We haven’t prepared anyone new.”

The 38-year-old wants Pakistan to come out prepared against the Black Caps, unlike the recently concluded Test series against England, where they lost 3-0.

“When we go with the mindset of fear of failure and to save our positions, we are unable to decide which path to take. If you create moving tracks, prepare for swing and seam and gear up for bounce and pace on fast pitches. Similarly, you prepare for spin and reverse swing on spin-friendly pitches. At least take some path,” Salman Butt stated.

Babar Azam and Co. will play their opening Test against New Zealand in Karachi, which starts on December 26 (Boxing Day Test match).

