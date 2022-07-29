"Better to watch Pogo than watching the Indian Women's Cricket team playing in the CWG" - Twitterati slam India after defeat to Australia

India Women suffered a humiliating defeat against Australia Women by three wickets in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 opener on Friday (July 29) at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Batting first, the Women in Blue posted 154 runs in their 20 overs. While it looked like an easy run chase for the Aussies, Renuka Singh Thakur shed fire with the new ball, taking everyone by surprise. India reduced Meg Lanning & Co. to 49/5 in just 7.2 overs, with Renuka alone accounting for four wickets. She eventually ended with figures of 4/18 in her four overs.

However, Australia held their nerves and slowly crawled their way back into the game. Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris (37 off 20) led the fight back as Indian bowlers gave freebies and lacked a proper plan.

Radha Yadav, in particular, had an off-day in business, conceding 42 runs in her four overs. Meghna Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakawad also failed to make an impression with the ball as Gardner remained unbeaten on 52 off just 35 balls to take the game away.

Fans were certainly disappointed with how the Women in Blue bowlers fared in the death overs as Australia muscled away with the first game.

Here are some of the reactions:

Pardeep Kumar ( प्रदीप कुमार ) @NomadTrending

Pathetic bowling from spinners.

No power hitter after Harmanpreet Kaur.





#TeamIndia #IndvAus

Don't know whose brain behind this team selection that on England pitches Indian women team is playing with Only 2 faster.

Pathetic bowling from spinners.

No power hitter after Harmanpreet Kaur.

Siddharth 😎 @Siddhar44496240 #AUSvIND

Jha india ne socha ab hum match jeet gaye vahi se Australia match nikal ke le gayi.

Jha india ne socha ab hum match jeet gaye vahi se Australia match nikal ke le gayi.

Kab khelna sikhyeg in log.

Dunphy @enough526

Wait what ...? India lost the match

V!kranta @VikrantaYadav



India can win gold if Australia settles for Bronze.



If they can't win from the situation they were in, #TeamIndia can never defeat Australia in the shortest format.

India can win gold if Australia settles for Bronze.

preetagarwal @ifwalpreet171

The bowling has always been the topmost issue yet never resolved.

#TeamIndia is doing the usual mistakes in the #CommonwealthGames T20 game. Middle-order not taking advantage of the starts given by the top-order batters and bowlers are not able to put the pressure even after starting well with the bowl.

Indian spinners cannot bowl on slow tracks, we can't bowl on fast tracks. What can we do? And we have a spinner as a coach! Godddddd!

I don't really understand this Meghna obsession with this Indian Team. Simran should've been in the squad and she can also be handy! You can't have someone who's not in form and making her debut in a #CommonwealthGames2022! Yov, Ramesh! You made us lose yet again da!

Sunit Jangir @sunitjangir5



Most of the Indian players are Queens of Instagram and Zero on the cricket field.



It is better to watch Pogo than watching the Indian Women's Cricket team playing in the #CommonwealthGames.

Most of the Indian players are Queens of Instagram and Zero on the cricket field.

Bihan Sengupta @BihanSengupta91



Literally dished out dollies and half volleys to lose a game they should have won at ease



Calm, composed finish from



Atrocious bowling from #TeamIndia at the death

Literally dished out dollies and half volleys to lose a game they should have won at ease

Calm, composed finish from #AshGardner taking advantage of the lacklustre bowling.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's fifty goes in vain

Opting to bat first, Smriti Mandhana took the attack to the opposition with a blistering 24 off just 17 balls. Shafali Verma pressed gears after Mandhana's departure. Yastika Bhatia, who came into bat at No.3, failed to make a mark and was run out cheaply.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur walked out to bat at No.4 and immediately made her presence felt. Riding on superlative knocks from Shafali Verma (48) and Harmanpreet (52), they posted 154 runs on the board.

Despite a superlative start to their innings, the Women in Blue were unlucky not to touch the 170-run mark, which made the difference in the end.

