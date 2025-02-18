“Bewakoof log hai” - Former Pakistan cricketer blasts Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam debate ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has blasted the comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. He believes that there is no comparison between the two players.

Ad

Kamran Akmal stated that Virat has set a high benchmark and is a global role model. He called people who compare the two batters as 'foolish', regarding the former Indian captain as a big player.

"Bewakoof log hai (people who compare Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are foolish). Virat Kohli is such a big player. He has been a role model globally. He has played with so much passion. Such players are hard to come by. He has set such a high benchmark. There is no comparison between the two," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Ad

Trending

Both batters have been going through a lean patch in recent times. As Babar is unable to score runs at the moment, Kamran Akmal has advised the batter to "follow the process", saying that even a big player like Virat has been struggling for runs in the last few years.

"Virat is such a big player but in the last few years, he has also been struggling for runs. He has just 3 Test tons in the last five years. Babar is also going through a lean run. He just needs to follow the process," he said.

Ad

Kamran Akmal hopes for Babar Azam to regain his form in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan are the defending champions and also the hosts of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is set to begin on Wednesday, February 19. However, ahead of the marquee ICC event, their star batter Babar Azam has not been in great form.

In the recently concluded tri-nation series at home, Babar managed to score only 62 runs from three games without a single half-century.

Ad

Kamran Akmal expressed that the nation is eagerly waiting for Babar to score his 20th ODI ton. The right-hander has 19 ODI hundreds at the moment. He is also hopeful that the 30-year-old will regain his form in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

"The entire country is waiting for his 20th ODI ton. Maybe he gets back among the runs in the Champions Trophy. We want him to score at least 30-35 ODI centuries," the former cricketer added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback