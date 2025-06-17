"Bhaad main gaya biryani"- Former India coach reveals fascinating tale about angry Mohammad Shami from a 2018 Test

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed a story about pacer Mohammad Shami and his love for biryani. The 63-year-old spoke about an incident that took place at Johannesburg in 2018 when India needed eight wickets to win on the fourth day, with 223 runs to defend with the ball.

At lunch, that deficit had come down to 171 runs with South Africa having seven wickets in hand. Shastri revealed how, as he was walking past Shami, the pacer's plate had lots of biryani.

"It was Johannesburg. Final day. There was enough heat in that game. That match on the last day, they needed 240, just 100 runs to get. Eight wickets in hand. It was lunchtime and as I was walking past, Shami's plate. He had a massive helping of biryani there," Shastri told Sony Sports.

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun revealed that Shastri asked Shami if his stomach was full after eating the biryani.

Arun said:

"Ravi walked across and asked him, "tera bhook idhar theek ho gaya kya?" (Is your stomach full after eating the biryani?)"

The pacer gave away the plate of biryani in anger to Shastri and said he did not want to eat it. Arun further said that Shastri told him that Shami was angry and urged him to tell the pacer to go get wickets.

"Le le plate. Nahi chahiye biryani, bhaad main gaya biryani (Take the plate.I don't want the biryani. It can go to hell)," the former India head coach revealed what Shami said.

"Ravi came to me and said, 'Woh (Shami) gussa hai, usko aise he chod doh.' (He is angry. Leave him alone). 'Agar kuch baat karna hai toh bolo, thoda wicket leke mujhe batao' (If he wants to speak, tell him to go get wickets in the middle). Being angry is one thing, but to channelize that in your bowling is another thing," Arun said.

After Shami ran through South Africa in the second innings, Arun went and offered biryani to Shami. The pacer asked the management to make him angry all the time.

"Game over. He came over and Arun went and gave 'biryani le, ab jitna khaana hai, khaa le (Take the biryani, eat as much as you want). Humko hamesha gussa karao phir theek ho jaate hai (Make me angry all the time, then I become fine). Typical Shami," Shastri said.

Second innings Mohammad Shami runs through South Africa to give India a memorable win

Starting the fourth day at 17/1, South Africa needed 224 runs for a win. The hosts had reached 136/3 at Tea. The post-tea session saw Shami run through the Protean batting line up, claiming figures of 5/28 to bowl South Africa out for 177 runs and help India win by 63 runs.

The victory was India's third on South African soil and their second at the Wanderers Stadium.They had clinched their first-ever win on South African soil at the same venue in 2006. However, despite the win, the visitors went down 1-2 in the three-match series.

