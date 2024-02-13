Renowned sports broadcaster and Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan slammed a troll, who tried to body shame her, by giving the person a befitting reply. The user referred to Sanjana as fat to which the sports presenter asked the troll to get lost.

On Monday, February 12, Sanjana and her cricketer husband Bumrah shared a video on their social media handles as part of a collaboration with beauty brand L'Oréal. The tie-up is centered around Valentine’s Day, which will be celebrated on February 14.

A troll put a nasty comment on the post and wrote:

"Bhabhi moti lg rhi hai" (Sister-in-law is looking fat).”

Sanjana, who is known for giving it back to trolls, replied to the comment and wrote:

"School ki science textbook toh yaad hoti nahi hai tumse, bada auraton ke bodies ke baare mein comment kar raho. Bhaago yaha se.." (You can’t even memorize the science textbooks from school and here you are commenting on female body shapes, run from here.)

Bumrah and Sanjana keep sharing updates about their personal and professional lives on social media. The couple tied the knot in March 2021 and welcomed their son Angad in September 2023.

Bumrah recently became the No. 1 ranked Test bowler

Team India’s lead pacer, Bumrah has been brilliant in the ongoing Test series against England at home. He picked up six wickets in the first Test in Hyderabad, including four in the second, even as India lost the match by 28 runs.

The 30-year-old was Player of the Match for his stupendous performance in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, which India won by 106 runs. Bumrah picked up 6/45 in the first innings and 3/46 in the second. He bowled some superb deliveries to clean up the likes of Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes.

Following his sensational bowling effort, Bumrah became the first Indian pacer to achieve the No. 1 position in the ICC Test bowling rankings. The right-arm pacer has 881 points to his name and is followed by South African speedster Kagiso Rabada (851) and Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (841).

Having made his Test debut in January 2018, Bumrah has featured in 34 matches so far and has claimed 155 wickets at an average of 20.19, with 10 five-wicket hauls.

