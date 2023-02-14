Chetan Sharma disclosed some controversial information about prominent players and BCCI officials in a sting operation conducted by Zee News.

Team India chief selector made strong remarks against former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, stating that he disliked Virat Kohli, which led to a controversial captaincy change in 2021.

Chetan Sharma is currently in his second stint as chief selector. The BCCI dissolved the old selection panel with him at the helm in December in the aftermath of India's dismal run during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. However, they reinstated him in January and once again appointed him as the chief selector.

Sharma now finds himself embroiled in controversy with his statements in the viral sting operation video. Fans took note of this and have expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Virat was lying. But why Virat lied, nobody knows till today" - Chetan Sharma on Kohli vs Ganguly saga

Chetan Sharma revealed some startling details about the drama that ensued behind-the-scenes drama during the sacking of Virat Kohli from the ODI captaincy in 2021.

In a sting operation conducted by Zee News, Sharma can be heard claiming that Virat Kohli was informed before being removed as India's ODI captain. However, Kohli refuted those claims in a press conference at the time, which prompted Chetan Sharma to call him a liar. He said:

"Sourav Ganguly said that think once, in what might have been a video conference. Virat would not have heard. There were nine people sitting there, not one person. All the people were there... I was also there. All the selectors and board members were there. Either Virat didn't listen or Virat did. I don't know. We don't know, Virat will know."

He added:

“Why did Virat say? He was going to South Africa as a captain. The press conference is about the team. There was no need to bring this topic there. The truth was that there was talk. Eight to nine people were sitting and talk was happening.

"Ganguly had said (spoken to Kohli). Virat was lying. But why Virat lied, nobody knows till today. This is his personal matter. There was controversy in it - board versus player.”

How do you feel about these shocking revelations? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

