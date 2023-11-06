"Bhai Ap oxford university main lecturer Kyu na bny" - Fans roast Umar Akmal for another grammatical error while wishing Virat Kohli on 35th birthday

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal made a wrong choice of words as he wished Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday (Sunday, November 5). He also congratulated Kohli for equaling the most ODI tons (49) record with legendary Sachin Tendulkar during India’s 243-run win over South Africa in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

In the match, Kohli remained unbeaten on 101 off 121 balls, hitting 10 boundaries. The No.3 batter shared a 134-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (77 off 87) for the third wicket.

With his ton, Kohli has become the second-highest run-getter in the 2023 World Cup, amassing 543 runs in eight matches at an average of 88.29, including two tons and four half-centuries.

Akmal shared pictures of himself, Tendulkar, and Kohli on X and wrote:

“Happy birthday brother @imkohli to king in India sir @sachin_rt. Virat Kohli @BCCI.”

Fans on X took notice of Akmal’s error while writing a post on social media. They roasted him for his grammatical errors. One user wrote:

"Bhai Ap oxford university main lecturer Kyu na bny."

Here are some more reactions:

“To equal my hero’s record is something special” – Virat Kohli on equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Virat Kohli was thrilled to share the special record for most ODI centuries in ODIs and thanked him for dedicating a special post on social media. He said in the post-match conference:

“(On Sachin's message) It is all too much for me to take in now. To equal my hero’s record is something special for me. He is perfection when it comes to batting. It’s a very emotional moment for me. I know where I come from. I know the days I have watched him on TV. Just to get that appreciation from him means a lot to me.”

Earlier, Tendulkar congratulated Kohli for breaking his record and wished him well for the remaining matches. He wrote on X:

“Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!”

Kohli will next be seen in action against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12.