"Bhai ka jhagda ho gaya madam se?" - Photographer hilariously asks Suryakumar Yadav as Devisha Shetty refuses to pose for pictures [Watch]

Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty attended the India-Pakistan encounter of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday. The couple recently returned to Mumbai following the Men in Blue's six-wicket win over their arch-rivals.

Ad

They were approached by paparazzi for pictures while exiting the airport. When Devisha refused to pose for photos, a photographer hilariously asked Suryakumar if there had been a fight between the husband and wife.

In a clip posted on photojournalist Viral Bhayani's Instagram account, the photographer was heard asking:

"Bhai ka jhagda ho gaya madam se?"

Suryakumar replied:

"Arrey nahi re."

Ad

Trending

It is worth mentioning that Suryakumar Yadav is not part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad. He has been absent from the 50-over team since the 2023 World Cup. The swashbuckling batter captained India to a stunning 4-1 T20I series victory against England in a home series that concluded earlier this month.

"It hurts to think that I have not done well" - When Suryakumar Yadav on his absence from India's ODI team

Ahead of the five-match T20I series against England, Suryakumar Yadav was asked about his absence from the 2025 Champions Trophy squad. He stated that he would have been in the lineup had he performed well in the format.

Ad

Suryakumar said during a media interaction (via The Hindustan Times):

"Why would it hurt? If I do well, I would have been in the Champions Trophy. If I don't do well, it's important to accept that. And at the same time, if you see the Champions Trophy squad, it's looking really good. Whoever is there, they are all good performers."

Ad

"They have done relatively well in that format for India and also playing domestic cricket and I am very happy for them. It hurts to think that I have not done well. And if I had done well, I would have stayed there. If I haven't done well, someone who deserves to have done really well, deserves to be there."

India kicked off their 2025 Champions Trophy with back-to-back wins against Bangladesh and Pakistan. They have qualified for the semifinals. Before the knockout round, they will face New Zealand in their final group-stage match on Sunday, March 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news