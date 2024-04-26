"Bhai kya bakwaas hy ye"- Top 10 funny memes after New Zealand beat Pakistan in 4th T20I

New Zealand beat Pakistan by four runs in the fourth T20I on Thursday (April 25) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Courtesy of the win, the Kiwis took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the 5-match series.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand managed to reach 178/7 in 20 overs. Opener Tim Robinson (51) gave them a good start with a fine half-century, while Dean Foxcroft (34), Tom Blundell (28), and Michael Bracewell (27) chipped in with useful contributions in the middle order. Abbas Afridi scalped three wickets in his three-over spell while conceding only 20 runs.

In response, Pakistan could only score 174/8 and lost the match by four runs. Coming in at number four position, Fakhar Zaman (61) held the innings together and kept his side in the hunt but failed to take them over the line. Babar Azam failed yet again, scoring only 5 (4) before departing in the second over.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the fourth T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand on Thursday. They expressed their reactions to the contest through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"Our batting let us down in this contest"- Pakistan captain Babar Azam after loss against New Zealand in 4th T20I

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stated that their bowling unit did a decent job, but the batters let them down. Reflecting on the loss, Azam said:

"We restricted them well with the ball at the back end. They looked like getting 190-200 but we bowled right lengths to bring the game back to a chasing score. Losing 4 wickets in the powerplay was crucial. Then Fakhar played well and so did Imad in the end, but I think they bowled well in overs 7 and 10 and we lost wickets."

Shedding light on the reasons behind their loss, Babar continued:

"You can say it was a different pitch. We have various injuries as well and trying out different combinations. Yes, we are trying out combinations and fine tuning ourselves and hope by World Cup time we will find the right combination and do well there. Our batting let us down in this contest."

The two teams will now square off in the final T20I of the series on Saturday (April 27).

