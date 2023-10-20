"Bhai yeh log Nepal ko World Cup mei nahi Khilate hai kya?"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's 62-run loss against Australia in 2023 World Cup

Australia beat Pakistan comfortably by 62 runs in the 18th match of the 2023 World Cup on Friday (October 20) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Courtesy of their second win, Australia moved up to the fourth position in the points table, with Pakistan right behind in the fifth spot.

After being asked to bat first, Australia managed to notch up a mammoth total of 367/9 in 50 overs. David Warner (163) and Mitchell Marsh (121) hit scintillating centuries and starred for the Aussies in the batting department.

Shaheen Afridi was the lone ranger for the Pakistan bowling department as he picked up a five-wicket haul and put in an impressive performance.

In reply, Pakistan could only score 305 runs in 45.3 overs before losing all the wickets. Openers Abdullah Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (70) hit fluent half-centuries and laid down a solid foundation for the chase. However, the middle-order and lower-order failed to utilize it. Adam Zampa starred for Australia with the ball by scalping four wickets.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring 2023 World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan on Friday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Always pretty tough playing here in Chinnaswamy"- Australia captain Pat Cummins after win against Pakistan

At the post-match presentation, Australian captain Pat Cummins reflected on the win and said:

"Great win. Always pretty tough playing here in Chinnaswamy but good to get a win. That was proper from those two (Warner and Marsh). Kind of really set the tone, that's how we want to play our cricket - take the game on."

"I think that's the key in ODI cricket - it can be easy at times and hard to get the breakthrough bt you just need that one wicket and suddenly it gets tougher for the next batter."

Lauding his bowlers, especially Adam Zampa, Cummins said:

"This is a tough stadium and pitch sometimes to bowl on but we stuck at it. We hit great areas and used the bounce well. Zampa's been awesome. He's been on the bed for the last week. That was fantastic - he showed his class. The wickets of Babar Azam and Iftikhar were important."

"We're coming off two big wins. We've got three of four days off. We've set the benchmark and got to keep up with it.

Do you think Babar Azam's side will make it to the semi-finals after suffering two successive losses? Sound off in the comments section.