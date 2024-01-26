"Bhaiya yeh batting order khatam kahe nahi ho raha hai.."- Top 10 funny memes as India pile misery on England with a lead of 175 on day 2 of 1st Test

Team India continued their dominance in the first Test against England on Friday (January 26) with a strong batting performance at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The hosts reached 421/7 at stumps on Day 2 and extended their lead to 175 runs.

The hosts resumed their innings at 119/1 this morning. Joe Root dismissed overnight batter Yashasvi Jaiswal (80) in the very first over of the day to give a good start to England. Shubman Gill went into a shell and played defensively before perishing while trying to hit his way out of a rut.

KL Rahul (86) held the innings together by stitching decent partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (35) and Ravindra Jadeja. Both Iyer and Rahul got out while trying to hit a six, much to the disappointment of the fans. Srikar Bharat (41) and Jadeja then took the innings forward with a composed stand of 68 runs for the sixth wicket.

England tried to make a comeback by dismissing Bharat and Ravichandran Ashwin in quick succession in the final session. However, Axar Patel (35*) and Ravindra Jadeja (81*) piled the misery on England bowlers. They rendered them helpless with an unbeaten 63-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

The action that unfolded on Day 2 of the first Test between India and England entertained cricket fans. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I am enjoying batting in the middle order"- Team India batter KL Rahul after day 2 of 1st Test vs England

After the conclusion of the play on Day 2, KL Rahul reflected on his batting performance, saying:

"The hundred in South Africa has given me a lot of confidence. Batting is coming out well, just wanted to go out there and access the pitch and put runs on the board.

"Was very different from South Africa, all of us have grown up playing in these wickets, There was turn but on the slower side. I didn't have to change much. I am enjoying batting in the middle order."

He also spoke about his batting position, having come in at No. 4 in the ongoing Test:

"Have opened the batting for so long. Can't say I didn't enjoy that but here you can analyse and walk in with a bit of an idea about how the game is going on and that is helping us.

"It's just the second day. We didn't have a target in mind and just wanted to put as many runs on the board. If we were in a position to bat the opposition out of the game we discussed about capitalising on that."

Do you think England can make a comeback on day 3 and stay alive in the match? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App