"I would want South Africa to drop him" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar's funny response on plans for David Miller in second T20I

India's pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar jokingly demanded South Africa's David Miller be dropped for the second T20I in Cuttack on Sunday. The right-arm seamer admitted that bowling to an in-form Miller is very challenging.

Miller, who sparkled for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, carried his form in the first T20I against India in Delhi. The 32-year-old smashed an unbeaten 64 off 31 deliveries, laced with four fours and five sixes to spearhead South Africa's successful chase of 212.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash, Kumar said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, that considering Miller's rampaging form, he would like the tourists to drop him.

"It is difficult, bowling to Miller. He is in such good form. I would want South Africa to drop him but they would not do so. He batted so well in the IPL, we know his calibre. Bowling to him would be a challenge."

Kumar, who shared the new-ball in the first game with Avesh Khan, picked up the wicket of Temba Bavuma early in the innings. However, Miller manhandled him towards the end as the veteran finished with figures of 4-0-43-1.

"We have four games remaining in this series, we have a chance to win the series" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates Temba Bavuma's wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar acknowledged that his team's bowling did not perform as per expectations and he anticipates an improved performance in the second match. The Meerut-born player believes India can still win the series.

"As you said, the bowling was not upto the mark in the first game so we are expecting that we bowl better in the second T20I and we are able to win to level the series. We have four games remaining in this series, we have a chance to win the series. We have to bowl better, and we need to bat in the same fashion like the previous game. We discussed what went wrong."

It remains to be seen whether the home side will make any changes in their line-up for the game, especially in the bowling department, given that they failed to defend a healthy total.

