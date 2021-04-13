Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Lizelle Lee win ICC Player of the Month award for March 2021

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and South African opener Lizelle Lee received the ICC Player of the Month Award for their magnificent performances in March 2021.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the international arena after a lengthy injury break. He starred for the Indian cricket team in their T20I and ODI series wins over England.

The right-arm pacer from Meerut picked up six ODI wickets and four T20I wickets in March 2021. A delighted Bhuvneshwar Kumar told ICC:

“After what seemed like a really long and painful gap, I was delighted to be playing for India again. I used the time away to work on my fitness and skill and I am happy to be back taking wickets for my country. I would like to thank each and every person who helped me in this journey starting from my family and friends and my teammates."

Lastly, Bhuvneshwar Kumar expressed his gratitude to the ICC Voting Academy and the fans who voted for him.

ICC announce Players of the Month for March 2021 👇https://t.co/XvgdLUsKnA — ICC (@ICC) April 13, 2021

Lizelle Lee was excellent for the South African women's cricket team in their away series against India. She reached the top of the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings after smashing a century and two fifties in four matches versus India.

“I am happy and honoured to receive this award. Such accolades are a great way to keep me motivated and to continue to work even harder on my game. A big thank you to my teammates for their support as this would never have been possible without them," Lizelle Lee reacted to her award win.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was instrumental in shaping Indian triumphs in both series: VVS Laxman

Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped India win their first ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series

Bhuvneshwar Kumar played an integral role in India's limited-overs success versus England at home. Such was his excellence that skipper Virat Kohli was surprised when Kumar did not win the Man of the Series award in the ODIs.

VVS Laxman, who has spent a lot of time with Kumar at Sunrisers Hyderabad, represented the ICC Voting Academy and made the following comment on the pacer's performance in the previous month,

"Bhuvi missed nearly a year and a half of international cricket through multiple unrelated injuries, but you’d never have guessed. He was outstanding in both the PowerPlay overs and at the death in the white-ball formats against a powerful, aggressive England batting line-up. Economical and penetrative, he was instrumental in shaping Indian triumphs in both series," VVS Laxman said.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021.