Bhuvneshwar Kumar provides crucial injury update before England series

Fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar is eyeing a comeback in England's tour of India in February. The pacer was ruled out of the Australian tour after sustaining a thigh muscle injury while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020.

The 30-year-old made his comeback with Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He made an instant impact too, as he picked up three wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 5.5 against Punjab.

Talking to the Hindustan Times, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that he is playing in the domestic T20 tournament to prove his fitness for the impending series against England.

“I am raring to go against England. I am fit after recovering from injury. I did my rehab well at the National Cricket Academy and am playing in Mushtaq Ali Trophy to prove my match fitness. Before IPL, my mission is to do well against England and I am looking forward to the opportunity. There are plenty of opportunities this year, but I am taking it one by one,” said Kumar.

England's tour of India will begin with a four-Test series, starting on February 5th, followed by five T20Is and three ODIs. The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia has seen Team India's premium pacers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav - picking up injuries.

Performance of Ishant in SMAT - 2/16(3.1) & 2/17(4)

Performance of Bhuvneshwar in SMAT - 3/22(4) & 1/21(4)



Both coming back from injury and doing well in Syed Mushtaq Ali - some good news for the Indian team in terms of fast bowling. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 13, 2021

Fellow pacer Ishant Sharma also returned to action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It remains to be seen if the duo are in the squad for the first two Tests against England, with the BCCI set to announce the team on Tuesday.

What can Bhuvneshwar Kumar bring to the table against England?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In 11 Tests in home conditions, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has an average of 26.22 with 27 wickets to his name. In the six Tests he has played against England, the pacer has picked up 20 wickets at an average of 28.30.

His best Test figures of 6/82 were also recorded against English, albeit in pace-friendly conditions at Lord's.

The competition has stiffened for Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the absence of the first-choice Indian quicks, as Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan have stood up with impressive performances in Australia.