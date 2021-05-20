Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father passes away due to liver cancer

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father Kiran Pal Singh has lost his life after a battle with liver cancer. Singh, who worked for Uttar Pradesh Police before taking voluntary retirement, died on Thursday (May 20).

According to Times Now, Singh had been suffering from illness since last September. His health deteriorated in the last few weeks, and despite undergoing chemotherapy in Delhi and Noida, his condition did not improve much.

Two weeks ago, Kiran was admitted to a hospital in Ganganagar and was later shifted to another hospital in Muzaffarnagar. Unfortunately, the 63-year-old breathed his last on Thursday.

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father passes away in Meerut



READ: https://t.co/gNqQKpF4nT pic.twitter.com/Gk7fNSYDe4 — Times Now Sports (@timesnowsports) May 20, 2021

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was reportedly taking good care of his father. The pacer is in India right now and will likely stay with his family for a few days before beginning his preparations for a return to international cricket.

Kumar did not earn a place in the Indian squad for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the five-Test series versus England. However, he will probably get a spot in the team for the tour of Sri Lanka.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently trashed rumors of him not wanting to play Test cricket for India

Many players have considered retiring from Test cricket to extend their careers in other formats. A recent report claimed that Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has suffered many injuries in the recent past, also wished to stay away from the red-ball arena.

However, Kumar trashed those claims by posting a tweet. The right-arm fast bowler clarified his desire to play for the nation in all three formats of the game.

It is interesting to note that Kumar has not played a single first-class match in the last three years. The selectors will likely expect a good performance from the 31-year-old in first-class cricket before including him in the Test team.