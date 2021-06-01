Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his wife quarantine after showing COVID-19 symptoms

Bhuvneshwar Kumar might be joining the list of cricketers who have tested positive for COVID-19. Recent reports suggest that the Indian pacer might have contracted the virus.

It was reported that Bhuvi and his wife Nupur are currently quarantining themselves at their Meerut residence after showing some symptoms. The development comes after earlier news reports that his mother tested positive on May 21.

There is still no concrete update on whether the pacer has tested positive. Following his mother's diagnosis, subsequent tests saw the family test negative.

Impact Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Sri Lanka tour?

Despite Bhuvneshwar Kumar being one of the notable absentees in India's World Test Championship (WTC) final squad, the swing specialist was still one of the senior and experienced names expected to board the flight to Sri Lanka.

Should he test positive, the quarantine period of 14 days will be crucial for his recovery. In all probability, he will be a part of the squad, but will be under the "subject to fitness" category.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ICC T20 WC squad hopes

Earlier, reports of Bhuvneshwar losing steam in playing Test cricket did the rounds, only for him to lash out at such theories.

"There have been articles about me not wanting to play Test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do the same. Suggestion – please don’t write your assumptions based on “sources”!"

Over the course of his career, the right-arm fast bowler has played 21 Tests, 117 ODIs and 48 T20Is so far since making his debut for the country in December 2012. He has taken a combined total of 246 wickets.

India v England - 3rd One Day International

His focus will be on the ICC T20 World Cup to be held later this year. With a weak showing in the first half of IPL 2021, he will be looking to have a better time when IPL 2021 resumes on September 15 in UAE.

Bhuvi will be looking to improve on the IPL performance after picking up just three wickets from five games. Much of this hinges on how he recovers in case he does test positive.