Big Bash League 2022-23 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Chris Lynn and Henry Thornton lead charts - Updated after Match 26

The Hobart Hurricanes have moved into the sixth spot on the table after beating the Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets in Match No. 26 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23. They won the match after chasing down 178 with 16 balls to spare.

Caleb Jewell was adjudged the Player of the Match for scoring 54 off 28 with four fours and as many sixes. Chris Lynn’s 58-ball 87 couldn’t pay dividends for the Strikers, who lost their fourth match in a row.

The Strikers started their campaign with three wins in a row, but have now lost all their momentum, although they still have a decent net run rate of +1.029.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Chris Lynn in action at the 2022-23 BBL

Chris Lynn has replaced Alex Hales as the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the BBL. In seven matches, the right-hander has scored 260 runs at an average of 37.14 and a strike-rate of 129.35, with a half-century and a top score of 87 to show for his efforts.

Alex Hales, who plays for the Sydney Thunder, is in second spot, having scored 245 runs at an average of 40.83 and a strike-rate of 145.83, with three half-centuries to his name.

The likes of Aaron Finch, Josh Inglis, Joe Clarke, and Matthew Short have also lived up to expectations and occupy the next four spots on the list.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in BBL 2022-23

Henry Thornton of the Adelaide Strikers remains the top wicket-taker of the tournament. The fast bowler has picked up 16 wickets from six matches with one four-wicket and one five-wicket haul to his name.

Perth Scorchers’ dominance in the championship can be comprehended by the fact that Jhye Richardson and Andrew Tye are respectively second and third on the list of leading wicket-takers. The two have 13 wickets apiece to their name.

Akeal Hosein, Wes Agar, Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, and Paddy Dooley follow them on the list.

Poll : 0 votes