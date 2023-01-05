Big Bash League 2022-23 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Chris Lynn and Henry Thornton lead charts - Updated after Match 30

The Adelaide Strikers on Thursday, January 5, defeated the Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets in Match No. 30 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). At the Adelaide Oval, Matt Short scored an unbeaten century to make sure the Strikers chased 230 down with three balls to spare.

Chris Lynn scored 64 runs off 29 balls with six fours and four sixes and put on 124 runs for the second wicket along with Short. Adam Hose also chipped in with a 22-ball knock of 38 with one four and four sixes. Patrick Dooley picked up two wickets for 25 runs, but his efforts went in vain.

Earlier, after being put in to bat first, the Hurricanes racked up a massive score of 229 for four. Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell and Zak Crawley scored half-centuries to inject momentum into the Hurricanes’ innings. Tim David also made an unbeaten 20-ball 39.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Chris Lynn remains the leading run-scorer in the BBL, having scored 324 runs from eight matches at an average of 40.50 and a strike-rate of 140.87 with two half-centuries and a top score of 87 to show for his efforts.

Matt Short has moved to second on the list with 321 runs from eight matches at an average of 45.86 and a strike-rate of 142.67 with two fifties and a century to his name. The likes of Alex Hales, Josh Inglis and Aaron Finch have also been impressive.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Henry Thornton is the leading wicket-taker of the championship, having picked up 16 wickets from seven matches at an economy rate of 8.50. He also has a five-wicket haul to his name. Second and third in the list are Jhye Richardson and Tom Rogers, respectively.

Andrew Tye and Luke Wood have done well with 13 wickets each and occupy the next couple of spots.

