Big Bash League 2022-23 Points Table: Updated standings after Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 38

The Melbourne Stars, on Thursday, January 12, defeated the Adelaide Strikers by nine wickets in Match No. 38 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23. The Stars, thereby, moved one place up to seventh in the points table, meaning that the Brisbane Heat, led by Jimmy Peirson, have become the new cellar dwellers.

The Strikers, on the other hand, stayed at third in the points table. But having lost five out of 10 matches, they are in a bit of a hole and can’t afford many slip-ups.

Stars decimate the Strikers in BBL 2022-23

After being put in to bat first, the Strikers could hardly get going and were bowled out for 108 in 19.2 overs. Matthew Short blazed away to a nine-ball 20 with one four and two sixes before Liam Hatcher sent him packing.

Once Short got out, the Stars tightened the screws on the Strikers. Harry Nielsen scored an unbeaten 33-ball 40 with five fours, but it wasn’t enough for the Strikers to post a competitive score.

Nathan Coulter-Nile was the pick of the bowlers for the Stars after he finished with figures of 4-0-17-3. Liam Hatcher and skipper Adam Zampa accounted for two wickets apiece.

The run-chase was expected to be straightforward for the Stars and it didn’t turn out to be any different. Joe Clarke and Thomas Rogers registered the highest opening stand for the Stars this season to put the team on the driver’s seat.

The duo put on 77 runs off 57 balls before Clarke got run out after scoring 35 off 28 with two fours and as many sixes. Ryan Gibson ran Clarke out to give the Strikers their first wicket.

Rogers stayed unbeaten on 51 runs off 45 balls with two fours and one six as the Stars chased the target down with 33 balls to spare. It was a truly dominating performance from the Stars, who badly needed a big win.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes