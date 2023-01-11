Big Bash League 2022-23 Points Table: Updated standings after Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers vs Match 37

The Perth Scorchers defeated the Brisbane Heat by eight wickets in Match 37 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, January 11. With the win, they moved to the top of the points table, displacing Moises Henriques’ Sydney Sixers.

The Heat, on the other hand, were left languishing in seventh in the points table with five points to their name. The Melbourne Stars, led by Adam Zampa, remain the cellar-dwellers in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League.

Scorchers thump Heat in Big Bash League 2022-23 match

After being put in to bat first, the Brisbane Heat scored 155 for the loss of six wickets. Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw and Jimmy Peirson got into their 20s, but failed to convert. In the end, Max Bryant hit three sixes on his way to a 27-ball 36, helping the Heat put up a competitive score.

Left-arm fast bowler Jason Behrendoff was the pick of the bowlers for the Perth Scorchers, picking up three wickets of Josh Brown, Marnus Labuschagne and Renshaw. He received some support from Matt Kelly, who bowled only two overs but got the wickets of Bryant and Ross Whiteley.

The Scorchers found themselves in trouble after both their openers, Cameron Bancroft and Stephen Eskinazi, perished early. However, Josh Inglis and Aaron Hardie collected 20 runs off Marnus Labuschagne in the fifth over to bring their team back into the game.

Once they got their eyes in, there was no stopping them. They put together 50-run stand and kept the Heat bowlers at bay. Inglis to got to his 12th Big Bash League half-century off 28 balls, while Hardy got to the milestone off 40 balls with a fierce pull shot.

Hardie and Inglis extended their partnership to 132 to take the Scorchers home with 22 balls to spare. Inglis was the aggressor as he stayed not out on 67 off 35 with eight fours and two sixes. Hardie, meanwhile, scored an unbeaten 45-ball 65 with nine fours and one six.

