Big Bash League 2022-23 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Match 44

The Brisbane Heat, led by Jimmy Peirson, secured their fourth win of the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League 2022-23. On Monday, January 16, they defeated the Melbourne Stars by three wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Heat stayed at seventh in the points table despite their win over the Stars, who kept languishing at the bottom with six points and a net run rate of -0.276. The Stars are all but out of the competition barring some unexpected scenario.

Renshaw plays a blinder to take Heat home in Big Bash League 2022-23

After being put in to bat first, the Stars racked up a competitive score of 159 for the loss of seven wickets. Nick Larkin was their standout batter after he scored 58 runs off 36 balls with seven fours and one six. Beau Webster also scored 36 off 34.

Webster and Larkin were involved in a handy partnership of 48 runs for the fourth wicket off 36 balls. Late in the innings, James Seymour hit two sixes to inject impetus into the Stars' innings.

Michael Neser, who earlier picked up a hat-trick against the Melbourne Renegades picked up four wickets and gave away only 25 runs.

The Heat found themselves in quite a bit of trouble after being reduced to 59 for the loss of four wickets in 8.1 overs. But from there on, Matt Renshaw played a stupendous knock and took his team past the finish line.

Renshaw stayed unbeaten on 90 off 58 balls with the help of six fours and four sixes. On the back of his knock, the Heat chased the target down off the last ball.

The southpaw was also involved in a partnership of 66 runs for the fifth wicket along with skipper Peirson. For Stars, Liam Hatcher and skipper Adam Zampa picked up two wickets, but their efforts went in vain.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes