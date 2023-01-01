Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Alex Hales and Henry Thornton lead the charts - Updated after Match 25

The Brisbane Heat secured their second win of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 after beating the Sydney Sixers by 15 runs on Sunday, January 1 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

After opting to bat first, the Heat racked up a mammoth score of 224 on the back of Josh Brown’s 23-ball 62 and Nathan McSweeney's 51-ball 84.

Jordan Silk and James Vince scored 41 runs apiece in the run-chase but didn’t get enough support from their teammates. Michael Neser was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers after he picked up three wickets. Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann and Ross Whiteley also picked up two wickets apiece for the Strikers.

The Heat also moved one place up from the bottom of the points table with Hobart Hurricanes being the new cellar dwellers.

Updated list of run-scorers in BBL 2022-23

Alex Hales of the Sydney Thunder is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. In seven matches, the right-handed batter has scored 245 runs at an average of 40.83 and a strike rate of 145.83 with three half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Aaron Finch, who became the second batter after Chris Lynn to score 3000 runs in the history of the BBL, is the second-highest run-scorer of the championship. The Australian T20I skipper has scored 236 runs from seven games at an average of 47.20.

Josh Inglis, Joe Clarke and Colin Munro have also been amongst the runs in BBL 2022-23.

Updated list of wicket-takers in BBL 2022-23

Henry Thornton of the Adelaide Strikers is the leading wicket-taker in the BBL 2022-23. In six matches, the fast bowler has picked up 16 wickets with a four-wicket haul and one fifer to his name. Perth Scorchers’ Jhye Richardson is second on the list with 13 wickets from six matches.

Andrew Tye has picked up 13 wickets from six matches but has a higher economy than Richardson. Daniel Sams, Wes Agar and Akeal Hosein have also been impressive in the competition.

