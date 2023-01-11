Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Chris Lynn and Andrew Tye lead charts - Updated after Match 37

The Perth Scorchers reclaimed the top spot in the points table of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 after their eight-wicket win over Brisbane Heat on Wednesday, January 11 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

After being asked to chase 156, the Scorchers were in a spot of bother after both their openers, Stephen Eskinazi and Cameron Bancroft, got out cheaply. However, Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglis put on an unbeaten 132-run stand to take the Scorchers past the finish line.

Jason Behrendorff was the pick of the bowlers for the Scorchers after he picked up three crucial wickets. Fast bowler Matthew Kelly also got two prized wickets, although he bowled only a couple of overs. The Scorchers chased the target down with 22 balls to spare.

Chris Lynn of the Adelaide Strikers is the leading run-scorer in the BBL 2022-23. The right-handed batter has been in prime form, having scored 393 runs from nine matches at an average of 49.12 and a strike rate of 147.19. He has three half-centuries and a top score of 87 to show for his efforts.

Matthew Short, Lynn’s teammate in the Strikers, and Josh Inglis are the only other batters to have scored over 300 runs in the tournament. After his match-winning knock, Inglis has now scored 313 runs at an average of 44.71 with three fifties.

Andrew Tye of the Perth Scorchers is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing championship. In nine matches, the fast bowler has picked up 17 wickets at a strike rate of 12.3. After picking up one wicket against the Heat, he went past Melbourne Renegades’ Thomas Rogers on the list.

Henry Thornton of the Adelaide Strikers and Sean Abbott of the Sydney Sixers have 16 wickets apiece to their name. Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff and Luke Wood have picked up 15 wickets each.

