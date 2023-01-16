Jimmy Peirson’s Brisbane Heat, on Monday, January 16, defeated the Melbourne Stars by three wickets and kept alive their hopes of advancing to the playoffs in the Big Bash League 2022-23. Matt Renshaw became the Player of the Match after he scored an unbeaten 90 off 56 balls with the help of six fours and four sixes.

With the Heat needing four to win off the last ball, Renshaw hit Beau Webster for a four through the fine leg to take his team past the finish line. Michael Neser, the standout bowler for the Heat thus far, picked up four wickets and didn’t leak runs either.

Big Bash League 2022-23 Most Runs List

Matthew Short of the Adelaide Strikers has replaced his teammate Chris Lynn at the top of the leading run-scorer’s list in the ongoing edition of the tournament. In 11 matches, Short has scored 418 runs at an average of 41.80 and a strike-rate of 146.15 with two half-centuries and a century to his name.

Lynn, in the meantime, won’t be adding more runs to his tally after his contract with the Strikers ended after their first 11 matches this season. Joe Clarke of the Melbourne Stars is third on the list, having notched 346 runs. Josh Inglis of the Perth Scorchers and Oliver Davies of the Sydney Thunder have also amassed over 300 runs.

Big Bash League 2022-23 Most Wickets List

Andrew Tye of the Perth Scorchers remains the leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps from 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.79. Sean Abbott of the Sydney Sixers has moved to second spot, having picked 19 wickets from 10 matches at an economy rate of 8.25.

Thomas Rogers of the Melbourne Renegades also has 19 wickets to his name. Luke Wood of the Melbourne Stars has picked up 17 wickets.

