Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Matthew Short and Henry Thornton lead charts - Updated after Match 11

The Sydney Sixers, on Thursday (December 23), beat Hobart Hurricanes by six runs in the 11th game of the Big Bash League 2022. They have now moved to sixth in the points table with their maiden win in the tournament.

After opting to bat first, the Sixers scored 137-6. Kurtis Patterson and Josh Philippe gave their team a decent start and laid the platform for a strong finish. A late blitz from Hayden Kerr, who smashed 32 off 20, ensured that the Sixers team put up a competitive total. Patrick Dooley and Shadab Khan chipped in with a couple of wickets for the Hurricanes.

Chasing 132, the Hurricanes kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short by six runs. Asif Ali, batting lower down the order, smashed 41 off 14 with four boundaries and three sixes. However, his fighting innings went in vain, as he didn’t get enough support from the others. Sean Abbott and Hayden Kerr picked up two wickets apiece for the Sixers.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Matthew Short is the leading run-scorer in the Big Bash League 2022, having scored 158 runs in three games at an average of 52.67.

Renegades captain Nic Maddinson follows him with 128 runs in three games at an average of 42.67. Melbourne Stars opener Joe Clarke is third following his 66-ball ton against Hobart Hurricanes.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Henry Thornton is the leading wicket-taker in the Big Bash League 2022 with 11 scalps in three games. He's the most economical bowler in the tournament, as the 26-year-old pacer has bowled at an economy rate of 4.17.

Jhye Richardson is second with seven wickets, ahead of Hobart Hurricanes spinner Patrick Dooley, who also has as many wickets from three games. Dooley bowled superbly against the Sixers, picking two wickets at an economy rate of just over six.

