Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Matthew Short and Henry Thornton lead the charts - Updated after Match 9

The Sydney Thunder squared off against the Adelaide Strikers in the ninth game of the Big Bash League 2022 at the Adelaide Oval Stadium in Adelaide on Tuesday (December 20). The Adelaide strikers continued their unbeaten run in the tournament as they won the match by six wickets.

Batting first, the Sydney Thunder could only manage a below-par total of 150 runs in 20 overs. Alex Hales (68) and Oliver Davis top-scored for the Thunder as the other players failed to get going throughout the innings. Henry Thornton and Colin de Grandhomme chipped in with a couple of wickets for the Strikers.

Chasing 151, Adelaide Strikers chased the total comfortably with eight balls to spare courtesy of a 44-ball 65 from Matthew Short. His innings came off at a strike rate of 147.73 and included three fours and five massive sixes. Nathan McAndrew picked up two wickets for the Thunder.

However, his efforts were in vain as the team crashed to their third consecutive defeat.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Big Bash League 2022 - Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short of the Adelaide Strikers has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list of the Big Bash League 2022. He smashed the second fifty of the tournament against the Sydney Thunder and his 44-ball 65 helped his team register their third consecutive win in the tournament.

His teammate Chris Lynn sits in fourth place, having scored 105 runs in three games. Alex Hales has also climbed to the fifth spot on the list after his valuable knock of 68 runs against the Adelaide Strikers.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings after Match 9

Henry Thornton is still at the top of the most wicket-takers list in the Big Bash League 2022. The 26-year-old pacer has 11 wickets from three games with an economy of just over four. Jhye Richardson follows him on the list, having picked up seven wickets from two games.

Gurinder Sandhu and Daniel Sams, are third and fourth on the list, respectively, as the fast-bowling duo have picked up seven wickets apiece. However, their team Sydney Thunder are struggling in the tournament after losing three games in a row this season.

Poll : 0 votes