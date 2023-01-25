Big Bash League 2022-23 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Matthew Short and Sean Abbott lead charts - Updated after Match 56

The Sydney Thunder managed to make their way through to the playoffs of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 after beating Adam Zampa’s Melbourne Stars in Match No. 56 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Thunder not only knocked the Hobart Hurricanes out of the competition, but also got the hosting rights of their Eliminator against Jimmy Peirson’s Brisbane Heat. Thunder skipper Chris Green was given the Player of the Match award against the Stars after he finished with impressive figures of 4-0-19-2.

Green stayed unbeaten on six off seven balls, although he was dropped by opposition skipper Zampa at short fine-leg off Nathan Coulter-Nile. Daniel Sams also scored 28 runs off 18 balls with three fours and a six.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Matthew Short of the Adelaide Strikers is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed batter has scored 458 runs from 14 matches at an average of 35.23 and a strike-rate of 144.47 with a top score of an unbeaten 100. However, he won’t be able to add to his tally as the Strikers have already been knocked out of the competition.

Aaron Hardie of the Perth Scorchers is second on the list with 434 runs from 13 matches at an average of 48.22 and a strike-rate of 142.76. With four fifties to his name, Hardie has a top score of 90.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Sean Abbott of the Sydney Sixers is the leading wicket-taker of the championship. The right-arm fast bowler has 25 wickets to his name from 13 matches at an economy rate of 7.90. Perth Scorchers’ Andrew Tye has picked up 24 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.20.

Michael Neser of the Brisbane Heat has picked up 22 wickets. Thomas Rogers and Riley Meredith have 21 wickets apiece to their names.

