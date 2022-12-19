Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Nic Maddinson and Henry Thornton lead the charts - Updated after Match 8

The Hobart Hurricanes defeated the Perth Scorchers by eight runs in a nail-biting game in the ongoing Big Bash League on Monday. With this close victory, the Hurricanes earned their first points of the tournament and climbed to fifth spot in the points table.

As far the match is concerned, Matthew Wade (51) and Tim David (46*) helped the Hurricanes post a competitive total of 172 runs in 20 overs. Jhye Richardson was the star for the Scorchers, picking up three wickets in the game. Andrew Tye and Aaron Hardie also chipped in with a couple of wickets.

In response, the Perth Scorchers got off to an excellent start, thanks to Faf du Plessis, who smashed 32 runs off just 16 deliveries. With Josh Inglis also looking good in the middle, at one stage, it felt like a cakewalk for them. Inglis brought up his maiden fifty of the tournament, scoring 62 runs off just 37 balls.

However, 25-year-old spinner Patrick Dooley turned the match around for the Hurricanes as he destroyed the middle order of the Scorchers. He finished with figures of 16/4 and earned a hard-fought victory for his team.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs astandings after Match 8

Matthew Wade's good showing against the Scorchers has pushed him into the top five on the most run-getters' list of the season so far. He is currently in fourth position with 86 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 134.38.

Meanwhile, Nic Maddinson is still at the top of the most run-getters' list with 126 runs from two games at a strike rate of 163.64. He is followed by Joe Clarke in the list, who has 112 runs to his name from as many games.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Big Bash League 2022 - Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers

Jhye Richardson's three-wicket haul against the Hurricanes has helped him jump to second place on the most wicket-takers' list in the Big Bash League 2022. Henry Thornton sits comfortably at the top with nine wickets to his name at an average of 2.56.

Daniel Sams and Gurinder Sandhu are third and fourth, picking up seven and six wickets, respectively. Patrick Dooley has climbed to the fifth spot on the list after his match-winning spell against the Scorchers. He has picked up five wickets from two games at an average of 8.6.

