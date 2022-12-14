Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Match 2

The Adelaide Strikers have claimed the top spot in the points table after a thumping win against the Sydney Sixers. In Match No. 2 of the ongoing Big Bash League 2022, the Strikers defeated the Sixers by a huge margin of 51 runs and started their campaign on a high.

The Adelaide Strikers are now placed at the top of the points table with three points and a net run rate of +2.550. They are followed by the Sydney Thunder, who sit in second place with as many points and a net run rate of +0.050.

After a horrible start to their campaign, the Sydney Sixers have slipped to the last position in the points table with a net run rate of -2.550. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Stars are in seventh position with a net run rate of -0.050. Both teams will be eager to register their first wins of the tournament.

Matthew Short and Henry Thornton star as Adelaide Strikers register first win of BBL 2022

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Adelaide Strikers got off to a fantastic start courtesy of a terrific innings from Matthew Short, who smashed 84 off just 53 deliveries.

Chris Lynn (41) and Adam Hose (40) got starts, but failed to convert them into big scores. Nevertheless, these important contributions helped the Strikers post a challenging total of 184 on the board. Sean Abbott picked up three wickets for the Sixers.

Chasing 185, the Sixers never looked comfortable and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Jordan Silk (36) and Moises Henriques (24) tried to attack lower down the order, but in the end, the Sixers could only manage 133 in 20 overs.

Henry Thornton and Rashid Khan were the star performers for the Strikers, picking up four and three wickets respectively. They never allowed the batters to score quickly against them, and in the end, the Strikers secured their first win of the tournament by 51 runs.

