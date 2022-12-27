Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match 17

The Sydney Thunder, led by Chris Green, were at the bottom of the Big Bash League (BBL) points table after three consecutive defeats and being all out for 15 in 5.5 overs against the table-toppers Adelaide Strikers.

However, they defeated the Brisbane Heat by 10 wickets on Tuesday, December 27 at the Sydney Showground Stadium. The Thunder jumped to fifth in the points table and have improved their net run rate to -0.795.

The Heat, captained by Jimmy Pierson, on the other hand, are the new cellar dwellers of the Big Bash League with a net run rate of -1.196.

Thunder thump in Heat in Big Bash League match at Showground

After opting to bat first, the Heat huffed and puffed to 121 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Colin Munro scored 43 runs off 47 balls, including three fours and a six, before Daniel Sams accounted for his wicket.

Skipper Pierson also scored 27, but it was Xavier Bartlett’s unbeaten 17-ball 28 that took the Heat past the 120-run mark. Green and Sams picked up two wickets apiece for the Thunder. Leg-spinner Usman Qadir was also exceptional, as he finished with figures of 4-0-19-1.

The run-chase turned out to be completely one-sided in favor of the Thunder, who chased the target down in 11.4 overs. The Thunder needed this kind of victory after their dismal start to the ongoing Big Bash League edition.

Matthew Gilkes and Alex Hales made sure that the Thunder chased the target down with 50 balls to spare. Right-hander Hales stayed unbeaten on 59 off 36 with the help of 10 fours.

Gilkes, on the other hand, scored 56 runs off 34 balls with six fours and three sixes. Mark Steketee, who picked up four wickets in the previous match, leaked 26 runs in the 2.4 overs he bowled. Mitchell Swepson was taken for 40 runs in three overs.

