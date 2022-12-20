Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Thunders vs Adelaide Strikers Match 9

The Adelaide Strikers defeated the Sydney Thunder by six wickets and registered their third consecutive win of the tournament In Match No. 9 of the Big Bash League 2022 on Tuesday (December 20). It was a pretty one-sided affair, as the Strikers won the game with eight balls to spare.

With this comprehensive win, the Strikers have strengthened their position at the top of the points table. They now have six points from three games and a net run rate of +3.113. Melbourne Renegades have also won both of their games and are currently placed in the second position with four points and a net run rate of +0.611.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have lost three games in a row and are currently in sixth place with two points and a net run rate of -1.703. Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers are the only two teams that are yet to register their first win of the tournament.

Matthew Short powered Adelaide to their third consecutive win of Big Bash League 2022

Big Bash League 2022 - Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers

After deciding to bat first, Sydney Thunder got off to an excellent start thanks to English opener Alex Hales, who smashed 68 runs off 50 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes. However, the team struggled to get going as the middle order failed to deliver.

On the back of Oliver Davies's (42) late blitz, the Thunder managed to post a competitive total of 150 runs in their 20 overs. Henry Thornton and Colin de Grandhomme chipped in with a couple of wickets for the Strikers.

Chasing a below-average total, the Strikers were never in trouble in what turned out to be a straightforward chase. Matthew Short led the charge from the first ball of the innings and played a crucial 44-ball 65 knock that helped his team comfortably get over the line.

Chris Lynn (28) and Adam Hose (28*) made important contributions in the middle order. Nathan McAndrew picked up two wickets for the Thunder but it didn't make a difference as the team crashed to their third consecutive defeat of the season.

Poll : 0 votes